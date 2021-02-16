Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.72% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $70,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.