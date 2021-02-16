Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $38,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after acquiring an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.20 and a 200-day moving average of $457.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

