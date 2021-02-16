Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the quarter. Energizer comprises 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.57% of Energizer worth $74,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $61,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.