Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $120.35 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the quarter. Crane comprises 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.67% of Crane worth $120,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Crane by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Crane by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crane by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

CR opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

