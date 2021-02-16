Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $128.12 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,071 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.74% of CNH Industrial worth $128,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 403,562 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 416,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 333,355 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.