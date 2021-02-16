Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $42.25 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,016 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

