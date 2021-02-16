Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $60.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.02% of Ferro worth $60,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ferro by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.