Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $70.38 Million Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 9.45% of Myers Industries worth $70,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $794.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

