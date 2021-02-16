Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 566,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,257,000. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.36% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

