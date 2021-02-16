Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 11.23% of Griffin Industrial Realty worth $39,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRIF opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

