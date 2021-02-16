Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,802 shares during the period. Textron comprises 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.90% of Textron worth $100,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

NYSE:TXT opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

