Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 24,810 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $38,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $2,034,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at $1,610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

