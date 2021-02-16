Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 27,078 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.98% of Mueller Industries worth $119,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,541 shares of company stock worth $1,720,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

