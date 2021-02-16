Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 54,608 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.28% of Conagra Brands worth $49,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

