Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 61,604 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,604 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.32% of ViacomCBS worth $74,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

