Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,391 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.57% of Post worth $37,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 1,301.0% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $7,333,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Post by 2,479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

NYSE POST opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

