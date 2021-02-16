Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,145 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 17.25% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $44,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 226,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 233,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $8,650,865.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,583,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,615,594.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 79,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $3,256,143.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,816,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,952,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,611 shares of company stock worth $30,675,276.

Shares of BATRA opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

