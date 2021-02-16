Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,070 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $92,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

