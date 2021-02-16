Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.81% of Astec Industries worth $62,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Astec Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.