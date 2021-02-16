GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 174,915 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Investors makes up approximately 7.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 10.04% of GAMCO Investors worth $48,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $31,643.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $120,469.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $251,718.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,696 shares of company stock worth $2,254,170. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $544.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

