Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 724,800 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 548,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

