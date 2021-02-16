GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.75

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 7953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. On average, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $17,081,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 523,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

