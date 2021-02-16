GAPS (GAP) Market Capitalization Tops $4.52 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $366.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

