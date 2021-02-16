Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.65

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.65 and last traded at $132.38, with a volume of 6134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

