Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 69,127 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

