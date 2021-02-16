Gas (GAS) Trading Up 48.4% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $38.37 million and $13.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00007813 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00263071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00188052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00389581 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

