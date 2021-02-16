GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading 8.3% Higher

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.77. 880,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 470,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

