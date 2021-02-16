GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.09

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.09 and last traded at $115.75, with a volume of 2471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

