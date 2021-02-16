Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 433.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $643.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.65. Geberit has a 52-week low of $395.67 and a 52-week high of $681.92.
Geberit Company Profile
