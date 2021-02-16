Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 433.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $643.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $633.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.65. Geberit has a 52-week low of $395.67 and a 52-week high of $681.92.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

