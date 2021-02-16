GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 7.4% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 443,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 963,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

