GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 7.4% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 443,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 963,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.
GEE Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
