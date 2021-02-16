Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.01

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $52.00. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 86,909 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.01.

In other Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

