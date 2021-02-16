Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.68), but opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.66). Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.66), with a volume of 366,523 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

