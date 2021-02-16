Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $108.93 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00834982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.37 or 0.04876354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00023998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 108,456,315 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

