Genaro Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.05 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $24.05 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00904775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.92 or 0.05085260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.