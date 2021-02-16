Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.08

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

