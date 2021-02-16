General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CANN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. General Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
General Cannabis Company Profile
