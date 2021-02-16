General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CANN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. General Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

