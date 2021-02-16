General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,174 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of General Motors worth $142,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 466,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,713,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

