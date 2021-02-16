Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.98

Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) (TSE:GENM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 395694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral development company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, tungsten, diamond, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Marathon platinum group metals-copper property covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining Limited (GENM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.