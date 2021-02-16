Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) Trading Down 1%

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc operates as a holding company for Generations Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, hotel and motels, wineries, manufacturing facilities, churches, retail and mixed-use properties, and light industrial properties; multifamily loans, which are secured by five or more-unit residential buildings; secured loans to professionals, sole proprietorships, and small businesses for commercial, corporate, and business purposes; manufactured home loans; automobile loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction loans; and other secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as loans secured by recreational vehicles, boats, savings deposits, and student loans.

