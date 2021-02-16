Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 949,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:GCO opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $653.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Genesco by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.