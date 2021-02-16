Genesis Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 581% compared to the typical volume of 586 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,497. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

