Genesis Vision Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and $1.17 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

