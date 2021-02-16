Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Up 13.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.50. 2,352,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,870,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genetic Technologies by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

