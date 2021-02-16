Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Up 18.3%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shot up 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. 1,653,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 778,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

