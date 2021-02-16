Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.72

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.72 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 1338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gentherm by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Gentherm by 401.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gentherm by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

