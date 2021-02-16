Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genting Singapore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69.

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. Its integrated resort destinations comprise gaming, attractions, hospitality, MICE, leisure, and entertainment facilities. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, which offers a casino, S.E.A.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.