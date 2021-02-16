Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Trimmed by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.