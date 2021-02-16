Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,101.82

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,101.82 and traded as high as $5,510.00. Genus plc (GNS.L) shares last traded at $5,415.00, with a volume of 66,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,700.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc (GNS.L) Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

