Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,070 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

