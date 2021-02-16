Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Trading Down 8.3%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 13,038,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,226,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $408,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 812.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 481.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

